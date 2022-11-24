Alps Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 36,554 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Affimed were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AFMD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Affimed by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 10,695 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Affimed by 258.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Affimed by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 90,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Affimed by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Affimed by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 302,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.
Affimed stock opened at $2.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $260.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average is $2.58. Affimed has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $7.13.
Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and rest of Europe. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; in Phase IIa clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma; and in Phase I clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma.
