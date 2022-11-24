ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,634 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ALX Oncology were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Pier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 31.0% in the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 394,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 93,240 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 38.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 13,595 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALXO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ALX Oncology from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on ALX Oncology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on ALX Oncology from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ALX Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

ALX Oncology Trading Down 0.8 %

ALX Oncology Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXO opened at $10.62 on Thursday. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $36.62. The company has a market capitalization of $432.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.57.

(Get Rating)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.