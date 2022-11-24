ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,634 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ALX Oncology were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 47.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,133,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,060,000 after purchasing an additional 691,410 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,355,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,907,000 after purchasing an additional 14,907 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 2.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 643,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 13,565 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 31.0% in the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 394,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 93,240 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 54.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 75,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.
ALX Oncology Price Performance
ALX Oncology stock opened at $10.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.06. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $36.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.57.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ALX Oncology Profile
ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ALX Oncology (ALXO)
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.