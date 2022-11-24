ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,634 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ALX Oncology were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 47.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,133,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,060,000 after purchasing an additional 691,410 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,355,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,907,000 after purchasing an additional 14,907 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 2.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 643,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 13,565 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 31.0% in the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 394,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 93,240 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 54.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 75,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Price Performance

ALX Oncology stock opened at $10.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.06. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $36.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALX Oncology Profile

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALXO shares. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on ALX Oncology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on ALX Oncology from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ALX Oncology from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ALX Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

(Get Rating)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

