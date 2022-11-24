Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $5,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ambarella by 14.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,620,000 after buying an additional 522,698 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ambarella by 127.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 571,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,920,000 after buying an additional 319,900 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new position in Ambarella during the first quarter worth about $29,325,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ambarella by 19.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,182,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,075,000 after buying an additional 194,915 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Ambarella during the second quarter worth about $12,230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ambarella

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $42,377.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,235.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $42,377.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,235.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 2,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $156,607.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 905,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,282,805.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,246 shares of company stock worth $937,852 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ambarella Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $72.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.31 and a beta of 1.48. Ambarella, Inc. has a one year low of $49.02 and a one year high of $227.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.12.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $80.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.21 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Ambarella from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Ambarella from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Ambarella from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ambarella from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.33.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

