American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Stake Boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 550,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,924 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $81,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in American Water Works by 259.0% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AWK. HSBC decreased their price objective on American Water Works to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on American Water Works to $151.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

AWK opened at $151.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $189.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.95.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

