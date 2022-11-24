Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Position Lessened by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 184,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 68.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $99,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 353.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 9,372 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 5,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $57,599.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,261,677.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 5,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $57,599.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,261,677.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 11,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $121,969.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 845,551 shares in the company, valued at $9,089,673.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,036 shares of company stock valued at $698,952. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on FOLD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $11.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day moving average is $10.30. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

