Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Fluent Financial LLC

Fluent Financial LLC raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,579 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.6% of Fluent Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 358,394 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000,000 after acquiring an additional 9,075 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 3.1% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 289,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,614,000 after purchasing an additional 8,762 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 4.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,824,845 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,206,533,000 after purchasing an additional 389,127 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA raised its position in shares of Apple by 3.2% in the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 502,223 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,665,000 after purchasing an additional 15,803 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple by 14.6% in the second quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,261,884 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $116,652,990,000 after purchasing an additional 160,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Apple to $168.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.26.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $151.07 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.66.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Articles

