Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 64,538 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arbutus Biopharma were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABUS. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 8,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 29.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbutus Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of ABUS opened at $2.70 on Thursday. Arbutus Biopharma Co. has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABUS shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc) delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

