Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,047 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 67,532 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $32,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the second quarter worth $29,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the second quarter worth $42,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the second quarter worth $44,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 59,900.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the second quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ARCH. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Arch Resources from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Arch Resources from $214.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arch Resources Trading Up 0.4 %

In other Arch Resources news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 190 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $25,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,696. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 190 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $25,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,086 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 253 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $34,408.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,505,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ARCH opened at $155.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.67. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.54 and a 12-month high of $183.53.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $8.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $863.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.73 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 111.61% and a net margin of 29.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 51.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $10.75 per share. This represents a yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.89%.

Arch Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.