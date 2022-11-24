Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Position Boosted by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,398 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Archrock were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AROC. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,486 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Archrock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Kercheville Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Archrock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Archrock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Archrock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Archrock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

AROC opened at $8.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.05. Archrock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 1.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 223.08%.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

