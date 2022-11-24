Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Position Boosted by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,398 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Archrock were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AROC. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,486 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archrock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Kercheville Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archrock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Archrock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archrock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.
Archrock Stock Down 1.3 %
AROC opened at $8.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.05. Archrock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 1.72.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Archrock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.
