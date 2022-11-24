Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock Holdings Lowered by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 119,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $11,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANET. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $32,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 415.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $163.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arista Networks Trading Up 0.8 %

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $250,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 96,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,126,005.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $250,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 96,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,126,005.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.38, for a total value of $2,547,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,220.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 70,476 shares of company stock valued at $8,515,503 over the last 90 days. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ANET opened at $137.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.01. The company has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 29.63%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Recommended Stories

