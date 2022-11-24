Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock Holdings Lowered by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 119,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $11,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANET. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $32,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 415.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total value of $2,500,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,597.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $250,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 96,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,126,005.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total value of $2,500,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,597.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,476 shares of company stock worth $8,515,503. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE ANET opened at $137.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.01. The company has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 29.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $163.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.32.

Arista Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.