Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TEAM. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.1% during the second quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Atlassian by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 431.7% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 3,128 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $359,751.28. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 114,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,177,270.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Atlassian news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 3,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $359,751.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 114,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,177,270.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total value of $1,046,514.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,350 shares in the company, valued at $26,162,871.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,317 shares of company stock valued at $32,283,872 over the last quarter. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $124.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a PE ratio of -139.89 and a beta of 0.91. Atlassian Co. Plc has a one year low of $113.86 and a one year high of $404.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.80 and a 200 day moving average of $203.94.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $807.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Atlassian from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut Atlassian from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $263.00 target price on Atlassian in a report on Friday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

