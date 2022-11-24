Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Price Target Cut to GBX 610 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 640 ($7.57) to GBX 610 ($7.21) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ATDRY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 596 ($7.05) to GBX 528 ($6.24) in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Peel Hunt upgraded Auto Trader Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 690 ($8.16) to GBX 635 ($7.51) in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded Auto Trader Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 720 ($8.51) to GBX 700 ($8.28) in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $589.14.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Auto Trader Group Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of ATDRY stock opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.67. Auto Trader Group has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $2.57.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.