Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,502 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Autolus Therapeutics were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bayshore Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Wealth Effects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 716.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 64,808 shares during the period. 55.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of AUTL stock opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $223.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.54. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.79.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

