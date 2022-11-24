Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,502 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Autolus Therapeutics were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AUTL. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $15,624,000. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,595,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,034,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,346,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,124,000 after purchasing an additional 268,818 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 144.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 375,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 222,093 shares during the period. 55.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ AUTL opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $223.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.54. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $6.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

