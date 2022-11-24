Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 3,330 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. SCHRODERS IS Ltd bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on ALNY shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to $252.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.37.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $208.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of -21.34 and a beta of 0.54. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.58 and a 12 month high of $236.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.71.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($1.55). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 123.02% and a negative return on equity of 430.74%. The firm had revenue of $264.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.72) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.