Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 3,367 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $10,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 906.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in Toyota Motor by 75.0% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Toyota Motor by 170.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Stock Up 0.9 %

TM opened at $146.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.70 and a 200 day moving average of $150.45. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $130.07 and a 12 month high of $213.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Toyota Motor Company Profile

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toyota Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

