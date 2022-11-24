Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 3,367 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,367 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $10,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 814.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,466,000 after acquiring an additional 43,134 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 629.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 8,535 shares during the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toyota Motor Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TM stock opened at $146.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $130.07 and a 12 month high of $213.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Toyota Motor Company Profile

TM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

