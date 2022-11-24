Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 52,782 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,782 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $11,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 406.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on IR. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.20.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 0.3 %

Ingersoll Rand Cuts Dividend

Shares of IR stock opened at $53.64 on Thursday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.28 and a 1-year high of $62.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $93,128.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,887.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,675. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Featured Articles

