Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 5,649 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 429,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $11,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPIP. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Treynor Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Treynor Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 77,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPIP opened at $25.98 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $25.28 and a 1 year high of $31.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.17.

