Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 93,351 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 295.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,351 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $10,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 9.8% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter worth $328,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Hasbro by 14.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 2.5% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Hasbro by 17.7% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $62.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.92. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.15 and a 1 year high of $105.73. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.79.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). Hasbro had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

HAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Hasbro from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Hasbro from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.36.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

