Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 93,351 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 295.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,351 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $10,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HAS shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Hasbro from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Hasbro from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.36.

Hasbro Price Performance

Shares of HAS opened at $62.16 on Thursday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.15 and a 52-week high of $105.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.79.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.11). Hasbro had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

About Hasbro

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.