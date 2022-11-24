Bank of Montreal Can Acquires New Holdings in C5 Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CXAC)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of C5 Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CXAC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,964,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CXAC. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of C5 Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $161,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of C5 Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $704,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of C5 Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $991,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C5 Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,447,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of C5 Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $3,606,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C5 Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CXAC opened at $10.12 on Thursday. C5 Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.01.

C5 Acquisition Company Profile

C5 Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. C5 Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

