Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 424.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,351 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $11,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $211.09 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $203.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.99. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $186.95 and a 1-year high of $288.94.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.