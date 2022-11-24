Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 10,475.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 415,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 411,463 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $11,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 412.1% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2,506.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $29.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.35. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $34.29.

