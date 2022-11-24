Bank of Montreal Can Buys 10,321 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 224,917 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,321 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in V.F. were worth $10,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 82.9% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in V.F. by 43.5% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in V.F. by 11.0% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 423,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,452,000 after buying an additional 42,073 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in V.F. by 8.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 170,066 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,669,000 after buying an additional 12,882 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in V.F. by 17.5% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $33.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.36. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $26.46 and a 1 year high of $78.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 185.19%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on V.F. from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush lowered their target price on V.F. from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on V.F. from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on V.F. from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on V.F. to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,480.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

