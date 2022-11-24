Bank of Montreal Can Buys 17,548 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,548 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $11,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CCLA Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,635,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 87.3% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,247,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,913,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $151.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.24. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.74 and a fifty-two week high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 3.03%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 143.47%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARE. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $194.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.67.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

