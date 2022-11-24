Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 119,029 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $10,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Targa Resources by 13.3% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 172,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,318,000 after buying an additional 20,330 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the second quarter valued at about $1,229,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Targa Resources by 3.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,585,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,626,000 after buying an additional 57,980 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the second quarter valued at about $426,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its position in Targa Resources by 1.5% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 311,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,572,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the period. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources Price Performance

Shares of TRGP opened at $73.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.18. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $47.57 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 69.24 and a beta of 2.36.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 132.08%.

In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $147,834.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,839 shares in the company, valued at $4,099,049.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 62,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $4,228,195.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,692 shares in the company, valued at $6,016,865.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $147,834.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,839 shares in the company, valued at $4,099,049.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.91.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Stories

