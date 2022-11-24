Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,149 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $12,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RGLD. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $588,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,360 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 14,555.6% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,381,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after buying an additional 1,371,869 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 15.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,570,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $504,466,000 after buying an additional 464,697 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,762,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 239.9% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 422,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,641,000 after buying an additional 297,944 shares during the period. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGLD stock opened at $110.10 on Thursday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.54 and a twelve month high of $147.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.65%.

RGLD has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.70.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

