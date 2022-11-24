Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 380,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344,122 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $11,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPTS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,233,000 after buying an additional 85,963 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,510,000 after acquiring an additional 629,545 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 299,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after acquiring an additional 9,334 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $28.90 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $28.67 and a 52-week high of $30.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.23.

