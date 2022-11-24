Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $10,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 102.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 384.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 92 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.70.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Shares of MPWR opened at $375.69 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $301.69 and a one year high of $573.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.38, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $361.94 and a 200 day moving average of $413.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total transaction of $337,203.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,918,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total transaction of $337,203.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,918,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.89, for a total value of $3,781,722.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,004,944.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,796 shares of company stock valued at $16,370,121. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Recommended Stories

