Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 174,383 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $10,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4,956.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 1,172.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

ACGL opened at $58.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.22. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $40.24 and a twelve month high of $59.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.75.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner acquired 2,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $2,854,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,723,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

