Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 361,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 63,822 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $10,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 11,731 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 30,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,440,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 26,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from €35.00 ($35.71) to €33.00 ($33.67) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ING Group started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

NYSE:IPG opened at $34.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.11. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $39.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.03%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

