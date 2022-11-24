Bank of Montreal Can Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,863 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $10,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $52,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 573.3% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWV stock opened at $232.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.30. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $201.82 and a twelve month high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

