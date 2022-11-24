Bank of Montreal Can Grows Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 275,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,981 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $11,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 175.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 115.1% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 62.7% in the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

SRLN stock opened at $41.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.12. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $40.42 and a 52 week high of $45.88.

