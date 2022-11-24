Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 101,351 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $10,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $599,000. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 16,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Stock Down 0.8 %

EPR Properties stock opened at $40.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.18. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $56.38. The company has a current ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 160.98%.

EPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on EPR Properties to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.58.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

See Also

