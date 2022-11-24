Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZT)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZT – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,136,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,160 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition were worth $11,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZT. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $5,129,000. RP Investment Advisors LP raised its position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition by 2.8% during the first quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 796,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after acquiring an additional 21,361 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition by 1.7% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 406,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 6,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition by 203.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 782,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after acquiring an additional 524,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.18% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of ZT opened at $9.89 on Thursday. Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $10.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.76.

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Company Profile

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on targeting companies that serve segments in the clean energy ecosystem, including renewable power generation, energy storage, the distributed electrical grid, zero-emission transportation, zero/low-carbon industrial applications, and renewable financing.

