Bank of Montreal Can Has $10.10 Million Stock Holdings in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,029,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,126 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II were worth $10,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPKB. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter valued at about $9,809,000. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II by 88.0% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,311,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,843,000 after purchasing an additional 614,199 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter valued at about $3,274,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II by 80.0% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter valued at about $1,944,000. 70.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II alerts:

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II Price Performance

Shares of SPKB stock opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.86. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.02.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II Profile

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.