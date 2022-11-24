Bank of Montreal Can Has $10.29 Million Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,016 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $10,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LBRDK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband to $99.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.80.

Liberty Broadband Trading Up 0.7 %

About Liberty Broadband

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $90.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.75. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $71.70 and a 12-month high of $165.14.

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.