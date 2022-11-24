Bank of Montreal Can Has $10.47 Million Stock Holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) by 2,403.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 217,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,001 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $10,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EGBN. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 304,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,376,000 after purchasing an additional 148,941 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,368,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,035,000 after purchasing an additional 120,501 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,577,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,480,000 after purchasing an additional 115,267 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,705,000 after purchasing an additional 89,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,708,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,453,000 after purchasing an additional 77,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EGBN opened at $46.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.25. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.89. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.97 and a 1 year high of $63.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

