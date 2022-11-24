Bank of Montreal Can Has $10.70 Million Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $10,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,295.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 334,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,237,000 after buying an additional 310,099 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,249,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,035,249,000 after buying an additional 269,551 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,495,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,241,000 after acquiring an additional 119,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 235,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,341,000 after acquiring an additional 82,725 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total transaction of $337,203.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,921 shares in the company, valued at $46,918,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total transaction of $337,203.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,921 shares in the company, valued at $46,918,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.51, for a total value of $113,137.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 203,584 shares in the company, valued at $82,555,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,796 shares of company stock worth $16,370,121. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 0.4 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $569.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.70.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $375.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $361.94 and its 200-day moving average is $413.09. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.69 and a 1-year high of $573.60.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.