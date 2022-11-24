Bank of Montreal Can Has $10.77 Million Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,928 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 37,336 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $10,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.1% during the second quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 2,479 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,614 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16,436 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AKAM. Cowen reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $464,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,274.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $464,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 9,835 shares in the company, valued at $913,868.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $91.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.28 and a 1-year high of $123.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.66 and its 200 day moving average is $91.26.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $881.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.