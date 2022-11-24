Bank of Montreal Can Has $10.99 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,863 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $10,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 573.3% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $114,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

IWV opened at $232.37 on Thursday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $201.82 and a 52-week high of $280.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.30.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.