Bank of Montreal Can Has $10.99 Million Stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF were worth $10,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,149,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 6,594 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 34,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the period.

Get Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Price Performance

Shares of CATH stock opened at $49.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.82. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 1 year low of $42.55 and a 1 year high of $59.79.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.