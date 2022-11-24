Bank of Montreal Can Has $11.01 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,140 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $11,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the first quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the first quarter worth about $218,000.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

EZU stock opened at $39.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.70. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

