Bank of Montreal Can Has $11.04 Million Stake in Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMC)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMC – Get Rating) by 562.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,126,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 956,352 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Glenfarne Merger were worth $11,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Glenfarne Merger in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Glenfarne Merger in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Glenfarne Merger in the first quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glenfarne Merger in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,320,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Glenfarne Merger in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,050,000. 60.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Glenfarne Merger alerts:

Glenfarne Merger Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of GGMC stock opened at $10.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.83. Glenfarne Merger Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $10.07.

About Glenfarne Merger

Glenfarne Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to pursue opportunities in the energy transition and electrification sector in the Americas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Glenfarne Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glenfarne Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.