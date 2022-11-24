Bank of Montreal Can Has $11.04 Million Stake in Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMC)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMC – Get Rating) by 562.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,126,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 956,352 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Glenfarne Merger were worth $11,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Glenfarne Merger by 0.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Glenfarne Merger during the 1st quarter worth about $4,097,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Glenfarne Merger during the 1st quarter worth about $3,050,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Glenfarne Merger during the 1st quarter worth about $1,320,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Glenfarne Merger during the 1st quarter worth about $488,000. 60.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Glenfarne Merger stock opened at $10.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.83. Glenfarne Merger Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $10.07.

Glenfarne Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to pursue opportunities in the energy transition and electrification sector in the Americas.

