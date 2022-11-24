Bank of Montreal Can Has $11.10 Million Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $11,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 23.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 231,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,763,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 8.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 20.4% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.33.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $270.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.64. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $224.87 and a 1-year high of $615.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

